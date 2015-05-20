Video

A police motorcyclist is "lucky to be alive" after being rammed into a roundabout and almost run over, Essex police said.

Martin Galbraith, 18, had just been escorted off the A13 at Grays for speeding when he drove his BMW into officer Paul Hills.

Police said Mr Hills was pushed 35 yards (32m) into the roundabout before he crashed.

Officers believe Galbraith then tried to run the officer over, but was blocked by another car.

Galbraith, of Boscombe Avenue, Grays, was eventually caught and jailed for six years for admitting attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and having no driving licence.