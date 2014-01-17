Media player
Pothole damage: Essex council told to pay repair bill
A driver turned detective to force a council to pay to repair damage to his car caused by a pothole.
Frank Cattrall was originally told Essex County Council would not pay the bill for so he took them to court and won.
Mr Cattrall used a Freedom of Information request to establish that the council knew about the pothole but had failed to repair it.
17 Jan 2014
