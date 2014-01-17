Pothole
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pothole damage: Essex council told to pay repair bill

A driver turned detective to force a council to pay to repair damage to his car caused by a pothole.

Frank Cattrall was originally told Essex County Council would not pay the bill for so he took them to court and won.

Mr Cattrall used a Freedom of Information request to establish that the council knew about the pothole but had failed to repair it.

  • 17 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Pothole damage 'cost drivers £100m'