Warnings over illegal waste collectors

People are being warned that they will be prosecuted and face a £5,000 fine if they pay someone to take away their rubbish and it is then fly-tipped.

Last year, local authorities in England dealt with around one million incidents of illegal rubbish disposal at a cost of £58m.

Dorset Waste Partnership wants to stop people employing unlicensed waste carriers and has taken to high streets with a mobile fly-tip.

BBC Inside Out South previously investigated fly-tipping and found more than 160 waste carriers, who were advertising their services on social media, didn't have the correct licence.