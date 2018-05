Video

When Salimata was five years old she was subjected to female genital mutilation.

Having grown up in Paris her mother often took her to visit relatives in Senegal, where she was circumcised under the guise of a picnic.

Now she lives in Bournemouth and wants to speak out to try and stop the harmful practice and destroy the stigma surrounding it.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett

Illustrations: Zoe Slatter