Muscular dystrophy doesn't stop Adam living life to the full
Adam has a rare muscle-wasting disease and use a wheelchair, but says that doesn't stop him living his life to the full.
The 11-year-old, who lives near Weymouth in Dorset, has muscular dystrophy but he has still managed to become a black belt in Taekwondo.
20 Apr 2018
