Autistic artist's work receives critical acclaim
A severely autistic man is receiving critical acclaim for his celebrity-inspired artwork.

Rakibul Chowdhury, from Portsmouth, has had his art work displayed in exhibitions in London and Paris.

He is supported by a Hampshire-based organisation which helps to improve work opportunities for adults with learning difficulties.

  • 07 Apr 2018
