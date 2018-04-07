Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portsmouth autistic artist receives critical acclaim for paintings
A severely autistic man is receiving critical acclaim for his celebrity-inspired artwork.
Rakibul Chowdhury, from Portsmouth, has had his art work displayed in exhibitions in London and Paris.
He is supported by a Hampshire-based organisation which helps to improve work opportunities for adults with learning difficulties.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-43671659/portsmouth-autistic-artist-receives-critical-acclaim-for-paintingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window