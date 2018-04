Video

A large landslip following heavy rainfall on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been captured on video.

Martin Curtis, of Jurassic Coast Guides, filmed the fall at an area known as Black Ven near Charmouth on Easter Monday.

Recent heavy rainfall has made cliffs unstable along the Unesco World Heritage site.

Official advice is to avoid the tops and bases of cliffs and not to climb over rockfall debris, especially after wet weather.