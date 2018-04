Video

A teenager who had his throat slashed on a night out has spoken out about his ordeal.

Glen Morrant 18, was attacked by Kevin Boyle in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth.

Boyle, 60, of Wootton Gardens, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court and jailed for 21 years.

Glen has now met the woman who saved his life by rushing to his aid after the attack.