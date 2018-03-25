Video

The sister of a man who was jailed for murdering a Korean student has described how she and her brother broke down in tears when new evidence casted doubts on his conviction.

Omar Benguit, from Bournemouth, Dorset, was jailed in 2005 for the murder of Jong-Ok Shin three years earlier.

Two witnesses have since come forward to retract evidence, with Joan Sheridan telling BBC Three programme Unsolved: The Man With No Alibi she felt "terrible" and "disgusted" for lying in court.

Aime Benguit told the BBC: "I broke down [when I saw the witness footage] and so did my brother actually, because we were together that day."