Students make domestic abuse animations
Bournemouth University students create domestic abuse animations

Students from Bournemouth University have created a series of short animated films showing the different types of domestic abuse.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall recorded a video clip introducing the animations.

The project is a collaboration between the Dorset High Sheriff John Young, Bournemouth University, the Dorset Criminal Justice Board and the Safer Poole Partnership to raise awareness of controlling and coercive behaviour.

  • 23 Mar 2018
