An online 'shop for the homeless' is helping people living on the UK's streets.

Instead of giving money direct to people begging, anyone wishing to help can now buy items like fleece jackets, gloves and blankets through a website.

The items are then handed out to homeless people at soup kitchens in Bournemouth, having previously only operated in London and San Francisco.

The scheme is called Crack+Cider, so-called because of what a homeless person told the founders that's what people assumed they spent money on.