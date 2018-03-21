Media player
Robotic dog in Dorset care home helps elderly residents
A robotic dog has moved into a care home to help its residents.
'Biscuit' responds to touch and speech and has quickly become a favourite at Templeman House, Bournemouth.
Research suggests robotic animals can help to reduce stress and anxiety in people with dementia.
21 Mar 2018
