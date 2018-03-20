Footage shows hens 'extreme suffering'

Video

Video footage secretly filmed at a factory farm shows hens enduring "extreme suffering", an animal rights group has said.

Animal Equality said the images from Walston Poultry Farm in Blandford, Dorset, show hens with red raw skin living in cramped cages stacked seven tiers high.

Dorset County Council's Trading Standards confirmed it was investigating alongside the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Noble Foods, owner of the Big & Fresh brand which uses eggs from the farm, said it had "immediately launched" its own internal investigation.

The farm has declined to comment.