Warehouse fire in Blandford
A fire has broken out at an empty warehouse in Blandford.
The fire service says it was called to the blaze in Bournemouth Road at 14:28 GMT on Tuesday.
Smoke from the fire was visible from as far as 10 miles away.
Pilot Ruth Kelly captured the scene from above.
06 Mar 2018
