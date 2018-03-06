Fire in Blandford
Video

Warehouse fire in Blandford

A fire has broken out at an empty warehouse in Blandford.

The fire service says it was called to the blaze in Bournemouth Road at 14:28 GMT on Tuesday.

Smoke from the fire was visible from as far as 10 miles away.

Pilot Ruth Kelly captured the scene from above.

