Neighbours of Isabella Hellmann - who vanished after the catamaran she was sailing on with husband Lewis Bennett sank off Cuba - described her as a "very nice, effervescent lady" and a "caring" mother.

Mr Bennett, from Poole, made an SOS call saying the boat was sinking and his 41-year-old wife was missing. He was later rescued alone from a life raft.

He has since been charged with murder.