Tai Chi study could help dementia

Tai Chi study 'could help people with dementia'
A new project by Bournemouth University is looking into the benefits of the Chinese martial art Tai Chi for people living with dementia.
Following a successful pilot in 2016, researchers now hope a larger study will prove the exercise can slow the condition down.
Tai Chi combines deep breathing and relaxation with flowing repetitive movements.
Participants will take part in a 20-week course that is taking place across Hampshire and Dorset.
14 Feb 2018
