The twin of a five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car has ridden to his brother's funeral on the horse-drawn carriage that carried his coffin.

Shane Junior Bartlett died after he was was struck on Naseby Road, Bournemouth, on 13 December.

His coffin arrived at Bournemouth North Cemetery Chapel in a white horse-drawn carriage and was adorned with a football-shaped floral tribute.