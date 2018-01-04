Video

Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month in Dorchester.

Erika Prisacaru, 39, was killed by a driver who failed to stop shortly before 20:00 GMT on Thursday 27 December.

She was left lying in the road and later died at Dorset County Hospital.

Police have renewed their appeal to anyone who saw a dark coloured Audi A3 in either The Grove or Brewery Square at the time to get in contact.