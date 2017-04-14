Video

A woman from Dorset who has multiple sclerosis says the way people are assessed for health-related benefits is unfair.

Aliie Harpham was turned down for a Personal Independence Payment (PIP), which is designed to help people manage the extra costs caused by long-term ill health or disability.

The MS society says the system is failing those in need and that in the four years since PIPs started, 31% (4,100) of new claims from people with MS were found to be not eligible.

The government says all applications are given careful consideration.