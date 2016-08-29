Video

For Susie Stewart, reindeer are not just for Christmas - they are her life.

Listed as the only female herder in the UK by the British Reindeer Herders Association, she keeps the animals in Broomhill, Dorset.

Her herd, which can be seen at the family's garden centres over the festive period, come from northern Finland.

Ms Stewart said indigenous herders have contacted her for advice about keeping the animals in warmer climates because of worries over their natural habitats.