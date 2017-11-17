Video

The cousin of missing teenager Gaia Pope said her family are now "desperate for answers" and has urged people to "get out there looking for her".

Gaia, 19, went missing from Swanage on 7 November. On Thursday, a member of the public found women's clothes on land near a coast path.

Marienna Pope-Weidemann said: "It's been a profoundly shocking 24 hours. Obviously the discovery of those clothes was incredibly distressing for the whole family,"