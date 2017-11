Video

The father of teenager Gaia Pope has said the search for his missing daughter has been the "toughest thing" to go through.

The 19-year-old, who has severe epilepsy, was last seen on 7 November at 16:00 GMT.

Richard Sutherland praised efforts of the local community in the search.

Police have released images of Gaia running on Morrison Street and at a petrol station on 7 November.