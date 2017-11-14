'Hope' missing teen Gaia is alive

Video

Police searching for missing teenager Gaia Pope say they "remain hopeful" she is still alive.

A 71-year-old woman, from Swanage, arrested on suspicion of murdering the 19-year-old from Langton Matravers, Dorset, has been released while inquiries continue.

A 19-year-old Swanage man, who was also arrested, remains in custody.

Det Supt Int Paul Kessler, of Dorset Police, said it is thought she is "somewhere in the Swanage area".