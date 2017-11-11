Video

CCTV footage has been released showing what is believed to be missing Dorset teenager Gaia Pope, shortly before she vanished.

The video shows the 19-year-old, who has severe epilepsy, running past a house in Morrison Road, Swanage at 15:40 GMT on Tuesday.

Police, coastguards and members of the local community have been searching for Gaia in the town and surrounding areas.

Her with her family have described her disappearance as "completely out-of-character".