Video
Paranormal investigators in Dorset investigate ghostly claims
Meet the paranormal investigators called in to investigate spooky goings-on across the south of England.
The volunteers from the Paranormal Research Team in Dorset spend their time compiling evidence of paranormal phenomena.
The amateurs, who are keen to stress they are not ghost hunters, can spend months looking into the history of a site, filming and taking readings on location in a bid to offer explanations.
-
27 Oct 2017
- From the section Dorset