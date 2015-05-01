Video
Video shows 'first American Yellow Warbler sighting in England'
Hundreds of bird enthusiasts have flocked to the Isle of Portland in Dorset following sightings of an American Yellow Warbler.
The native American bird is thought to have been blown across the Atlantic by Hurricane Gert while migrating to South America.
Martin Cade, who shot the video, said it was "pretty amazing" to see the warbler.
It is believed to be the first time one has been seen in England.
22 Aug 2017
