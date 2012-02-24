Longest word spoken during parliamentary meeting
Boy, 16, uses 'longest word' in parliament

A 16-year-old boy who used a 45-letter word in Parliament has missed out making a House of Commons record.

Michael Bryan said the word pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis - a lung disease - at a Youth Select Committee meeting on 14 July.

However, as it was not a parliamentary proceeding it will not be officially recorded in the Hansard.

MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's use of floccinaucinihilipilification remains the longest recorded.

