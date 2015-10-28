Poole woman remembers evacuation from Dunkirk

Video

As a nine-year-old in 1940, Elizabeth Barry walked with her family walked from Belgium to the French coast where they were among the handful of civilians rescued from the Dunkirk beaches.

The evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied soldiers is one of the most extraordinary events of World War Two.

It is the subject of this year's highly anticipated film Dunkirk​ starring Harry Styles and directed by Christopher Nolan.