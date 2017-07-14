Concern over non-potty trained children starting school

Video

An increasing number of children are not potty trained when they start school, according to a Dorset businesswoman.

Amanda Jenner, who runs The Potty Training Academy in Bournemouth, said more than 30 parents have told her they are delaying their child going to school this September.

A survey by the Association of Teachers and Lecturers found that three quarters of teachers have seen an increase in the number of children who are starting school without being potty trained.