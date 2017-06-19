'RoboCrop' chosen in Dorset Police tractor name game

Video

A new police tractor has been officially named "RoboCrop" after a competition organised by the police and BBC Radio 1.

DJ Greg James chose the name from "thousands and thousands" of listeners' suggestions.

Dorset Police said the tractor, equipped with a siren, has a top speed of 23mph (37km/h) and is "not built for response policing".

The vehicle is on loan from a tractor manufacturer and is touring agricultural shows to raise awareness of rural crime.