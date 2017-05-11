Shut Sandbanks ferry terminal loos 'inconvenient'

Video

The closure of public toilets by the Sandbanks Ferry terminal in Poole has led to people relieving themselves in bus stops, alleyways or even gardens, according to residents.

The toilets were closed by the council in April to save money and are often used by visitors waiting to cross Poole Harbour on the chain ferry.

The nearest loos are half a mile away.

Borough of Poole council said visitors had "plenty of opportunity" to use a toilet before arriving at the ferry.