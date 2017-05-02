Video

Helicopter footage shows police activity at the home of shot executive Guy Hedger

Helicopter footage shows the home of the marketing executive Guy Hedger who was shot and fatally wounded at his home in St Ives, near Ringwood.

Dorset Police said Mr Hedger was shot during a burglary at his luxury home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 61-year-old died of his injuries in hospital.

Police said it was not thought the two offenders, who stole jewellery from the house, were known to the victim.