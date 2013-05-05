Video
Bournemouth Hospital breast cancer patients face recall
Hundreds of patients who visited a breast cancer clinic at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital have been recalled over fears a junior doctor failed to follow proper procedures.
The hospital confirmed 272 patients who attended the clinic between January 2011 and July 2012 had been asked back to have reassessments.
The Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has referred the case to the General Medical Council.
-
05 May 2013