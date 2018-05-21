Car driven through half marathon course

Media player
Woman drives car through half marathon in Plymouth
A woman drove her car into the path of runners at the Plymouth Half Marathon, saying she had a workshop to get to.
The move was widely criticised by onlookers and on social media.
21 May 2018
