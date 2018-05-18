Jack Russells in 'royal wedding'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding 2018: Dogs play Harry and Meghan

Never mind Harry and Meghan - could this be the real wedding of the year?

In this version, the royal couple were played by prize-winning Jack Russells Jacob and Jessica from Lewdown, Devon.

  • 18 May 2018
Go to next video: Dog gets £5,000 Windsor Castle kennel