Plane makes emergency beach landing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Light aircraft makes emergency landing on Devon beach

A vintage light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a beach after its engine failed.

Pilot Zac Rockey was praised for safely navigating onto the sand at Jacobs Ladder, Devon, which backs onto a tall steep cliff.

Beer Coastguard said he probably saved the lives of himself and his passenger.

No-one was hurt.

  • 06 May 2018