A grieving mother's endless walk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walking 'helps mother survive' death of daughter
Natalia Spencer wants to raise £1m for the hospital where her daughter died of a rare condition, Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, (HLH) in 2015.
She previously walked around the entire British coast and is now walking around the south west and south Wales in aid of Bristol Children's Hospital.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-43887711/walking-helps-mother-survive-death-of-daughterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window