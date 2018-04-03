Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toaster made from a dead rabbit in Plymouth
A former design student and taxidermist has made a toaster using a dead rabbit.
Jack Devaney, 22, from Plymouth has previously made other items using dead animals, including a toothbrush holder from a rat.
He says all the dead animals are sourced ethically from pet shops and pest controllers.
The toaster is fully functional but designed for ornamental use only.
03 Apr 2018
