Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Devon vigilante Reg battles 'pothole plague'
The RAC is forecasting a "potholes plague" on Britain's roads after a "toxic combination" of snow, ice, rain and floods.
But a Devon councillor is defying the weather in a one-man operation to fill the potholes.
We met up with Reg Winsor, who is now on his 201st pothole after three years of filling them in.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window