Devon vigilante Reg battles 'potholes plague'
The RAC is forecasting a "potholes plague" on Britain's roads after a "toxic combination" of snow, ice, rain and floods.

But a Devon councillor is defying the weather in a one-man operation to fill the potholes.

We met up with Reg Winsor, who is now on his 201st pothole after three years of filling them in.

  • 07 Mar 2018
