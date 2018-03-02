Media player
Video
'I had my leg cut off to get my life back'
Six years ago, Victoria Snell from Plymouth, Devon, broke her leg while walking with a friend.
She had repeated surgery to fix it but her leg never healed properly.
So she chose to have it amputated to get her life back.
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Devon
