I cut off my leg to get my life back
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I had my leg cut off to get my life back'

Six years ago, Victoria Snell from Plymouth, Devon, broke her leg while walking with a friend.

She had repeated surgery to fix it but her leg never healed properly.

So she chose to have it amputated to get her life back.

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section Devon
Go to next video: 'I prayed to die' after FGM aged six