Former royal marine Richard Rochester is artist in residence for the Devon Wildlife Trust.

His work "Primus inter Pares" (First amongst Equals) tells the story of Rupert Thorneloe. The pair trained together at Sandhurst.

Lt Col Thorneloe, commanding officer of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2009.

He is depicted as a fallen, golden, moth, lying beneath a platoon.