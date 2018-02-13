Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Sewage was flowing through my house'
Sewage was left flowing into a man's rented house when a drain was discovered in the corner of his entrance hall.
Michael Collins says the smell was "unbearable" in the property in great Torrington, Devon.
His landlord said it had always responded immediately to any concerns raised.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Devon
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window