Lonely pheasant finds a friend in mirror

A lonely male pheasant living a bachelor's life on the University of Exeter campus thinks it has found some very similar looking friends.

Unfortunately, the two-year-old bird has actually been looking at its own reflection in a sculpture called "Reflected Vision", which is made up of six mirrors.

Staff have "unofficially adopted" the pheasant who has been living on site since May, and named him Brewster.

His arrival coincides with research by Dr Joah Madden which shows pheasants have exceptionally small brains, the university said.