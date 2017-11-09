Surfer breaks back riding big wave
Surfer Andrew Cotton breaks back in big wave wipeout

A surfer has broken his back after falling off while riding a huge wave.

Andrew Cotton, from Devon, suffered the wipeout in Nazare, Portugal and was rescued by a team including local lifeguards.

He posted on social media from his hospital bed: "Thanks to everyone who helped this morning

"Everyone was really calm, you guys really saved my back, which unfortunately is broken but definitely could be worse, so thank you."

  • From the section Devon