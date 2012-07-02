Video

A woman who was adopted and has no family living nearby was expecting her 100th birthday to be a quiet affair.

Instead the staff of Plymouth's Evergreen Residential Home where Lizzie Picken has lived since June planned a special surprise.

Taking to social media, the staff asked the public to send birthday cards to Lizzie after she joked she would love to receive 100 for her 100th celebration.

Lizzie said she was "overwhelmed" and staff believe she has now received more than 1,000 cards from as far afield as Florida, Canada, and New Zealand.