A friend of murdered schoolgirl Kate Bushell said she was "numb" when she heard her best friend had been murdered.

The 14-year-old's throat had been cut while she was walking her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon, in 1997.

Her killer has not been caught.

