Mobility allowance for under-3's under review

A mother of a two-year-old with a life-limiting illness, who has been fighting for children under three to be helped with transport costs, has welcomed a statement from a government minister.

Children under three are currently not eligible for a mobility allowance to help them get specially adapted vehicles through the Motability scheme.

The government has said it's looking at changing the policy after the issue was highlighted when Stanley Murphy from Newton Abbot in Devon was denied help.

Penny Morduant MP, Minister for Department for Work and Pensions, told Parliament the move was "a big step forward to enable families to go out together if they have small children who have heavy equipment".

A spokesperson for Motability said the charity was "working closely with Family Fund to explore how we might be able to support the mobility of families with severely disabled children aged under three who have exceptional mobility needs".