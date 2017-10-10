Video
Devon artists create prints using wheelchairs
Disabled artists have been developing print techniques to create paintings using their wheelchairs.
Paul Webster has been working with artist Fiona Lovell at charity Community Equality Disability Action (CEDA) in Exeter, Devon.
He says he gets the ideas for his pictures from looking at the outside world and the beach.
The idea of using a wheelchair came out of an art lesson, to make printing more accessible for Mr Webster and his peers.
