Student Murray Wells spent his university summer break helping out on one of the most exciting projects in British engineering.

The Bloodhound SSC project is building a supersonic car at its Avonmouth workshop in a bid to break the land speed record and reach 1,000mph.

The 21-year-old from Long Itchington, Warwickshire, is now back at the University of Hertfordshire while the car is in Newquay, Cornwall, for a month of testing.