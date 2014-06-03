Video
Student's work experience with Bloodhound land speed record team
Student Murray Wells spent his university summer break helping out on one of the most exciting projects in British engineering.
The Bloodhound SSC project is building a supersonic car at its Avonmouth workshop in a bid to break the land speed record and reach 1,000mph.
The 21-year-old from Long Itchington, Warwickshire, is now back at the University of Hertfordshire while the car is in Newquay, Cornwall, for a month of testing.
