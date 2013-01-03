Peace garden for last war veteran

Video

A peace garden is being officially opened in memory of the last surviving British veteran of World War One.

Harry Patch, from Somerset, died in 2009 aged 111.

Exactly 100 years ago he was badly injured, and three of his friends were killed in the Battle of Passchendaele.

As a result, he always called 22 September his personal remembrance day.

Clyst Vale Community College in Devon has created a peace garden that remembers all those who died in the war, from all sides.